The full schedule for WitcherCon has been revealed

Next week, WitcherCon will be taking place. Set to be a digital event that is the go-to place for all Witcher fans to indulge in everything based around the IP, the event will feature appearances from not only cast and production members of the Netflix show, but also CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the iconic video game series. With the event set to take place on July 9 and July 10, what will be shown in the streams has now been unveiled.

On stream one, July 9, we can look forward to a stream including a panel with the cast and crew from the TV series, as well as section on Gwent, and even a few special segments on how different parts on the universe has been brought to life in varied portrayals of The Witcher, such as Kaer Morhen, the home of the Wolf School and the White Wolf himself. Stream one will conclude with an appearance from Henry Cavill, where he will host a panel called "Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill". This is claimed to include "an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe", and even promises "a surprise or two", so be sure to keep an eye for this one.

Stream two will feature plenty of the same as stream one, except will also see the inclusion of CD Projekt Red, to chat about the extended Witcher universe, including details on the upcoming comic books and the board game being inspired by the franchise.

You can catch all of the action on either Twitch or YouTube, when it kicks-off at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on July 9, and 2:00 BST / 3:00 CEST on July 10, and you can find the full schedule here, that explains what will be taking place in each segment of each stream.