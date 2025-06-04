The full Glastonbury 2025 line-up and schedule has been revealed

HQ

We're just under three weeks away from Glastonbury Festival 2025 taking place, with this being the largest music festival to take place in the UK each year these days. The iconic festival is one of the most popular and sought out around the world, which is why it's of no surprise that the show will feature some of the biggest stars and bands this year.

The full festival line-up has been revealed for this year's event, and there's plenty to look forward to. For the main Pyramid Stage, the first Friday will be headlined by Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, and The 1975, all before they're followed on Saturday by Raye and Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts. Sunday will end the festival with performances by Rod Stewart, Noah Kahan, and Olivia Rodrigo too.

As for the additional stages, some of the big names at the Other Stage includes Charli XCX, The Prodigy, and Snow Patrol, while we can expect Scissor Sisters and Pinkpantheress on Woodsies, while Gary Numan and The Maccabees take to The Park Stage. The Fratellis and Sam Ryder can be found on Avalon Stage, with Kate Nash and Reverend and the Makers on Left Field too.

Adding to all of this are hundreds of other performances across the main different stages, and to see exactly who is performing and where, you can see the complete schedule here.

This is an ad:

Glastonbury 2025 runs between June 25 and 29.