The full game list for the Amiga 500 Mini has been announced

The console will be coming in March 2022.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a miniature version of the Amiga 500 would be coming soon, bringing a bunch of retro games to those who decide to pick one up. At its announcement, it was revealed that the system will cost £119.99 / €129.99 and that it would come with 25 pre-installed games, although at that time the full list had not been made available. However, this has now changed as the full list of titles coming with this mini consoles has been revealed (thanks VGC), and they are:


  • Alien Breed 3D

  • Alien Breed: Special Edition '92

  • Another World

  • Arcade Pool

  • ATR: All Terrain Racing

  • Battle Chess

  • Cadaver

  • California Games

  • The Chaos Engine

  • Dragons Breath

  • F-16 Combat Pilot

  • Kick Off 2

  • The Lost Patrol

  • Paradroid 90

  • Pinball Dreams

  • Project-X: Special Edition '93

  • Qwak

  • The Sentinel

  • Simon the Sorcerer

  • Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

  • Stunt Car Racer

  • Super Cars II

  • Titus the Fox

  • Worms: The Director's Cut

  • Zool

As for when the system will officially launch, release is planned for March 25, 2022.

