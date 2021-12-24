The full game list for the Amiga 500 Mini has been announced

HQ

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a miniature version of the Amiga 500 would be coming soon, bringing a bunch of retro games to those who decide to pick one up. At its announcement, it was revealed that the system will cost £119.99 / €129.99 and that it would come with 25 pre-installed games, although at that time the full list had not been made available. However, this has now changed as the full list of titles coming with this mini consoles has been revealed (thanks VGC), and they are:



Alien Breed 3D



Alien Breed: Special Edition '92



Another World



Arcade Pool



ATR: All Terrain Racing



Battle Chess



Cadaver



California Games



The Chaos Engine



Dragons Breath



F-16 Combat Pilot



Kick Off 2



The Lost Patrol



Paradroid 90



Pinball Dreams



Project-X: Special Edition '93



Qwak



The Sentinel



Simon the Sorcerer



Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe



Stunt Car Racer



Super Cars II



Titus the Fox



Worms: The Director's Cut



Zool



As for when the system will officially launch, release is planned for March 25, 2022.