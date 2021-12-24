The full game list for the Amiga 500 Mini has been announced

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a miniature version of the Amiga 500 would be coming soon, bringing a bunch of retro games to those who decide to pick one up. At its announcement, it was revealed that the system will cost £119.99 / €129.99 and that it would come with 25 pre-installed games, although at that time the full list had not been made available. However, this has now changed as the full list of titles coming with this mini consoles has been revealed (thanks VGC), and they are:
As for when the system will officially launch, release is planned for March 25, 2022.