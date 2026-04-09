esports
The full Esports Nations Cup 16-game line-up has been confirmed
The main event will run between November 2-29 in Saudi Arabia.
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While the immediate focus for many will be on the Esports World Cup in the summer, the Esports Nations Cup will happen later in the year in November, with this latter festival being a nation-based tournament where countries will send forth representatives to compete in a slate of different video games.
To this end, the Esports Foundation has now confirmed the 16 games that will be featured at the Esports Nations Cup, with these titles set to be in the spotlight for a period of time during the three-weeks that the festival occurs between November 2-29.
The full Esports Nations Cup line-up can be seen below.
- Apex Legends
- Chess
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- EA Sports FC (seemingly 27?)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Honor of Kings
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- PUBG Mobile
- Rainbow Six: Siege X
- Rocket League
- Street Fighter 6
- Trackmania
- Valorant
Which games are you most excited to see host competitive action?