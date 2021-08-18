The full cost of Biomutant was recouped within a week

HQ

Biomutant was released in May after some delays and was met with somewhat mixed reviews in media. But gamers seems to have fallen for the feline A-RPG. Embracer, owner of the publisher THQ Nordic who own the developer Experiment 101, just tweeted that the game did break even with all costs included after only a week. Oh, and it's a million seller now:

"#Biomutant has sold more than 1 million copies since its release. The full cost of development, marketing, and the acquisition of studio Experiment 101 by THQ Nordic $EMBRAC were recouped within a week."

What did you think of Biomutant?