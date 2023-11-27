Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The full 129-page contract that ended the Hollywood strike has been released by SAG-AFTRA

No wonder it took so long to reach an agreement.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

SAG-AFTRA has officially released the full contract that was agreed upon by its members and the Hollywood production giants. The document, which spans 129 pages, looks to ensure that actors and other members of the performance arts world represented by the body are better compensated for their work, all while being better protected from their likes being used by AI in future projects.

The contract gives a very detailed glimpse into the intricacies of the entertainment industry and the various paths that must be navigated in regard to TV shows being re-aired on broadcast and being used on streamers, as well as in regard to stunt performers being compensated for their dangerous efforts. Needless to say, if you've been interested in getting into the world of film and TV law, this document will no doubt be a fascinating read.

The document does note that it will terminate on June 30, 2026, meaning we can likely expect complications in production in a few years time while another agreement is organised.

The full 129-page contract that ended the Hollywood strike has been released by SAG-AFTRA


Loading next content