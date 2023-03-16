The FTC wants more information on Microsoft's 10-year deals

HQ

Recently, Microsoft has made the front pages by signing historic deals with both Nintendo and Nvidia, promising to bring Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty to the platforms for at least 10 years.

The FTC, which is currently investigating Microsoft's deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, wishes to see more documents outlining these deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, as it is concerned Microsoft will not live up to its claims to keep franchises like Call of Duty on all platforms.

"Microsoft made a similar argument when it acquired ZeniMax, but subsequently decided to take newly-acquired ZeniMax titles exclusive," argues the FTC. Sony has continued to raise similar concerns over exclusivity, and has been a constant thorn in the deal's side.

The FTC is asking for documents relating to the exclusivity of content from the ZeniMax acquisition and the proposed exclusivity Microsoft will plan should it acquire Activision Blizzard. Despite plans for the deal to be done by this summer, it seems the FTC is still after more proof that Microsoft will create the gaming ecosystem it has promised.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.