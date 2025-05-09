The frontrunner for the 2025 F1 World Championship is the 8th best rated driver in F1 25

HQ

After years and years of Red Bull and Max Verstappen domination in the world of Formula 1, this season is the most competitive and varied we've seen in a while, which is why it's perhaps ironic that the F1 25 driver ratings far from reflect this.

Codemasters has revealed the ratings for this year's (now outdated...) grid, and to no one's surprise Verstappen tops the chart by a significant margin. He has landed a 95 total rating, which is four points higher than any other driver, thanks to having the best-rated pace, the joint-highest racecraft, and quite shockingly considering he is only 27-years-old, the joint-third-highest experience.

Coming in and tied at second is Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc rated at 91 each, both ahead of George Russell and Carlos Sainz at 90, Lewis Hamilton at 89, Fernando Alonso at 88, before we finally get to Oscar Piastri in eighth at 87, which is quite interesting since he is currently running away with the World Championship.

The rest of the grid's overall ratings can be seen below, which includes Jack Doohan, despite the fact he was just sacked from Alpine and to be replaced by different drivers throughout the season.