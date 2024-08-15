The Front Room sees a pregnant couple looking after a creepy, estranged stepmother

A24 manages to crank out countless numbers of films these days, with the once-indie production company set to debut Heretic and We Live in Time before we even reach December. It will also be slotting The Front Room into its schedule during this period too.

This movie is a horror-thriller from director duo Max and Sam Eggers and revolves around a pregnant couple that are tasked with caring for an estranged and hugely creepy stepmother. Needless to say, things get twisted and freaky pretty quickly.

The movie stars Brandy Norwood in the lead role alongside Andrew Burnap, and with Kathryn Hunter tapped as the stepmother.

The Front Room will arrive in cinemas starting from September 6, with UK viewers having to wait until October 25 to catch the film on the big screen. Check out the trailer for The Front Room below.