The Frieza Force joins Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot before Christmas

Bandai Namco began the new year releasing the fresh Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Xbox One, PS4, and PC to Toriyama fans' pleasure, and now the publisher will close the year with a final DLC drop for the action-RPG.

As announced a moment ago on Twitter, the "Frieza Force" content introduces brand-new horde battles in which players have to face Frieza & co. by utilising Z warriors and the best combinations.

The pictures below illustrate the new content, but same as last month with Golden Frieza, fans are left wondering about the actual release date for this DLC, as Bandai Namco just vaguely mentions "this fall."

Are you still playing DBZ: Kakarot?