English
Follow us
news
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The Frieza Force joins Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot before Christmas

CyberConnect2 will introduce the new horde battles "this fall."

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bandai Namco began the new year releasing the fresh Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Xbox One, PS4, and PC to Toriyama fans' pleasure, and now the publisher will close the year with a final DLC drop for the action-RPG.

As announced a moment ago on Twitter, the "Frieza Force" content introduces brand-new horde battles in which players have to face Frieza & co. by utilising Z warriors and the best combinations.

The pictures below illustrate the new content, but same as last month with Golden Frieza, fans are left wondering about the actual release date for this DLC, as Bandai Namco just vaguely mentions "this fall."

Are you still playing DBZ: Kakarot?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Dragon Ball Z: KakarotDragon Ball Z: KakarotDragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy