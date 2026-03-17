The friendlies that Spain will play next week in place of the cancelled Finalissima

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The cancellation of the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for March 27, means that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had to act quickly to organise new friendly matches for the international window next month, the last one before World Cup in June. The Spanish national team will play two friendly matches next week, against Serbia on March 27 and possibly Egypt on March 31.

The first match will be against Serbia on Friday March 27 at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT in Vila-real, the day Spain was expected to play against the World Champions in Qatar, plans that were changed and finally cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The other match is expected to be against Egypt, a friendly that was already planned as part of the now cancelled "Qatar Football Festival" for March 30. El País reports that RFEF, Egypt and Qatar are talking to move the match to Spain, and it would be played on March 31.