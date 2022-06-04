The French government is banning the use of English gamer terms

HQ

The French government is taking another stand in the effort of preserving the purity of the French language. This comes in the form of banning government officials from using certain English video game jargon, all as the anglicised terms are deemed "a barrier to understanding" for non-gamers.

As The Guardian reports, its terms such as "pro-gamer", "esports", "cloud gaming", and "streamer" that are being tackled, with some having simple direct translations and others being far more complex.

For example, "pro-gamer" simply becomes "joueur professionnel" but on the other hand, "streamer" gets the convoluted translation of "joueur-animateur en direct".

The hope is that this will allow the French population to communicate more easily. This is also something that's rather common, as the French language body Académie Française has been attempting to push back against the rise of English words in French public life for a while.