Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The French government is banning the use of English gamer terms

Streamer, cloud gaming, esports and more are mentioned.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The French government is taking another stand in the effort of preserving the purity of the French language. This comes in the form of banning government officials from using certain English video game jargon, all as the anglicised terms are deemed "a barrier to understanding" for non-gamers.

As The Guardian reports, its terms such as "pro-gamer", "esports", "cloud gaming", and "streamer" that are being tackled, with some having simple direct translations and others being far more complex.

For example, "pro-gamer" simply becomes "joueur professionnel" but on the other hand, "streamer" gets the convoluted translation of "joueur-animateur en direct".

The hope is that this will allow the French population to communicate more easily. This is also something that's rather common, as the French language body Académie Française has been attempting to push back against the rise of English words in French public life for a while.

The French government is banning the use of English gamer terms


Loading next content