The French charity weekend "ZEvent" raises over €5.7 million

You're watching Advertisements

The ZEvent is a French charity event created and ran by local and popular streamers such as Adrien « Zerator » Nougaret and Alexandre « Dach » Dachary. Its fourth edition was held this weekend, with over €5.7 million raised to the benefit of Amnesty International, a new record for the event. It's almost two times more than last year's edition!

Over 50 streamers joined forces to help, such as Squeezie (15M subscribers on YouTube) and the French esports team, Solary. Obviously, strict sanitary measures were mandatory for this year's edition to take place, which made it a little special.

This initiative has not gone unnoticed in France, as even the French President Emmanuel Macron himself reacted to it on Twitter:

"You can be proud of yourselves ! Proud to have raised over €5.7 million (a record !) to make sure human rights are protected by Amnesty. Proud to have shown that we can accomplish great things by staying united and supportive."

Great initiative for a great success, once again!