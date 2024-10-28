The free-to-play Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will set you back $20 in February

HQ

One of Nintendo's mobile endeavours was the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game, a title that served up a rather rudimentary Animal Crossing experience so that folk on Android and iOS could join in on the fun. That game is soon set to fade into memory, as on November 29 it will be shut down but only briefly...

Nintendo will be bringing Pocket Camp back in an offline state as part of what is called the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - Complete Edition. It will be the same project except with all the content that was made available during its seven-year run, meaning you can expect over 10,000 items, tons of animals to catch, seasonal events to enjoy, and the ability to transfer your existing save data across to this new version.

There will also be a few new additions including Camper Cards so you can collect and trade with other players, a new hub location to visit called Whistle Pass where live music will be on offer, and a Complete Ticket to work through so you can earn more gear.

As for when you can play this Complete version of Pocket Camp, it will launch as soon as December 3, but it'll no longer be a free-to-play game. You'll be able to snag it on iOS and Android for $9.99 for a cheaper special launch price until January 31, with the price jumping up to $19.99 afterwards.

You can see more about the Complete Edition below in the extended gameplay and walkthrough video.