The Free Shepherd is the first game to be announced at The Game Awards 2025

If there's one way to quickly win over gamers, it's have a dog as your protagonist. A strong start to The Game Awards then, with The Free Shepherd being the first game revealed as part of the showcase.

We got a decent look at what looks like a visually charming adventure in The Free Shepherd, where we'll play as a Border Collie venturing through windy fields, across some choppy waters, and discovering some magical-looking pillar bursting out of the ground.

The Free Shepherd will not be joining the rapidly growing 2026 calendar, and will be launching instead in 2027. Check out the trailer below if you want to see the next dog that's sure to catch gamers' hearts.