The free Epic Games Store titles see an increase in sales

You're watching Advertisements

As you surely know, Epic Games Store hands out free games to users each week (right now it's Borderlands: The Handsome Collection that's up for grabs). It's a really, really good offer of course and it seems as though the deal isn't as bad for developers and distributors as one might think.

In a recent interview over at Gamespot, the Epic founder and boss Tim Sweeney, had the following to say about it:

"You're not going to go out and buy if you're not into games like Satisfactory, you're not going to go out and spend money to buy Satisfactory but if you get it for free you realize it's an awesome game.

People have discovered a lot of great games that way. It's been a benefit for game developers. Most developers who launch their games for free on the store found that their sales on Steam and on console platforms actually increased after they went free on Epic because of increased awareness and so it's been a really positive thing and it's brought tens of millions of new users into the Epic Games ecosystem and that's been a wonderful thing for the company."

Does this sound reasonable to you?