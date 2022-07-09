The Frasier reboot might start filming in October

HQ

One of the most celebrated sitcoms of all time is Frasier, in which radio psychologist Frasier Crane, his brother Nile and their father Martin dealt with all sorts of everyday Seattle troubles. Frasier was actually a spinoff based on the 80s hit Cheers, and now it seems that the spinoff is getting a spinoff too, as Frasier is being rebooted on Paramount+.

Although the project has been known since last year, details have been scarce other than the fact that Kelsey Grammer is once again playing Frasier and that he is also involved in the production. Now we've got some signs of life as Grammer says in an interview that filming may start in October, and that he's basically done with the first episode, which has apparently been emotional for him:

"Shooting? There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don't know. There are a couple of other things coming up. We've developed a couple of other projects that look like they're going to shoot first...

[We're] in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."

As previously reported, David Hyde Pierce (who played Niles) would also like to be a part of the reboot. Do you think the new Frasier can be as good as the original?

Thanks Deadline