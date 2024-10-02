The Franchise further pokes fun at the Marvel machine in latest trailer

HQ

One of the next major Max productions is a comedy series that is serving as a satire on the Marvel movie-making machine. It's known as The Franchise, and sees Himesh Patel, Daniel Bruhl, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, and more all appearing and starring as cast members/production crew on a fictional big superhero flick where everything seems to go wrong.

The Franchise kicks off later this week on Sunday night for American viewers, meaning those of us in Europe can likely look ahead to an early Monday morning premiere on Max. For those in the UK, where Max still isn't available, you can look forward to catching The Franchise on Sky Comedy and Now TV from October 21.

Check out the latest trailer for the series below.