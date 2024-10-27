The fourth season of The Witcher has now finished filming

HQ

The fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books continues to be one of Netflix's biggest undertakings, and now they've announced that filming for the fourth season has just wrapped up.

As we already know, Henry Cavill won't be returning in the role of Geralt, with that responsibility now falling to Liam Hemsworth—a casting change that's already sparked significant discussion among fans. However, this hasn't stopped Netflix from already greenlighting a fifth and final season, with filming scheduled to start in a few months.

Alongside Hemsworth, the other main characters and actors will be returning. This includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz. An exciting newcomer this season is Laurence Fishburne, who will be playing the mysterious surgeon Regis.

