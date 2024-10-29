The fourth Jumanji movie will arrive in December 2026

Those Jumanji movies are alright, eh? The original was a stand-out hit in the late 90s, and defined a lot of childhoods, and the sequels that have pretty much nothing to do with that original besides the name raked in a huge amount of money, but we're half a decade removed from the last entry in this series now, forcing fans to wonder if it has been forgotten.

Well, luckily it hasn't been forgotten, but we're still two years plus away from the next Jumanji movie's release. Deadline reports the film will drop on the 11th of December, 2026. All the stars including The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are in talks to return and likely will.

Considering how busy The Rock and Jack Black are these days, it makes sense that we've not seen a return to Jumanji in some time, but by the time this fourth (or third) film releases, it will have been seven years since the last entry. We'll have to see if there's still a strong level of enthusiasm going in.