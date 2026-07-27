The fourth and final season of Silo will premiere on Apple TV in summer 2027

HQ

Rebecca Ferguson's time as Juliette Nichols is coming to an end. The third season of Silo is currently in the process of streaming on Apple TV, but it turns out this will also be the penultimate season of the sci-fi show.

As confirmed by the streaming platform during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, the upcoming fourth season of Silo will officially be its last. Adding to this, we know when to expect these episodes will arrive, as the final season will commence sometime in the summer of 2027. There is no official date as of yet, but you at least know when to expect the next round of episodes.

The third season of the show will continue debuting new episodes on a weekly basis until early September when the last chapter in this season arrives. Essentially, treasure your time with Silo, because it won't be sticking around for too much longer.