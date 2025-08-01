The Four Horsemen ride again in the Darksiders IV reveal trailer

HQ

Darksiders fans can rejoice, as we're finally getting a fourth game in the series. As announced at the THQ Nordic Showcase tonight, Darksiders IV is indeed legit, and will feature all Four Horsemen by the looks of things.

In the past Darksiders games War, Death, Strife, and Fury kept to themselves on their own adventures, separated from their siblings. However, it seems that the chains are indeed broken for this upcoming adventure.

We only get a short cinematic in the trailer, with no showcase of gameplay, but we can imagine that we'll be getting another lot of fast-paced action with incredibly cool powers. Perhaps we can play this entry with some friends in co-op, too, each player taking control of one of the Four Horsemen.

Darksiders IV is available to wishlist now.