The Four Horsemen are back in town in first taste of Now You See Me: Now You Don't

We have known for some time that Lionsgate intends to bring magic back to the movies this November as part of a brand-new instalment into the Now You See Me series. Featuring the original cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher, this film has the great name of Now You See Me: Now You Don't and it's looking to introduce some new blood to the magic troupe that is the Four Horsemen as they take on their most daring heist to date.

The film sees Eisenberg's Daniel Atlas recruiting Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa, all to help him steal a very expensive and rare diamond from Rosamund Pike, who plays a criminal broker in this flick. This doesn't quite go to plan, but fortunately the original Horsemen are on-hand to help bail the young crew out, before the two generations team up to complete the mission.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't debuts in cinemas from November 14, and while you can see the trailer for the film below, you can also see its brief synopsis.

"The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."