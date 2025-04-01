The four Beatles biopics will all release in April 2028

We are still a few years away from The Beatles biopics, but Sony has just revealed the first look at the cast playing the legendary band members, who will each be getting their own film directed by Sam Mendes in 2028.

Being described as the first "bingeable cinematic event," all four films will be released in April 2028, allowing you to watch one after the other without interruption. They will each be named after the first name of the band member they're about i.e. the film about John Lennon is called John.

"One ticket to George, please," doesn't sound like the most regular request at a cinema, and we do wonder whether the films will reveal separate box office figures, showing whose film was seen the most, or whether they'll just celebrate the overall draw of the four films.

The Beatles biopics will release in April 2028 in theatres.