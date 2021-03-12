The Founder of Rockstar Leeds has passed away

You're watching Advertisements

The videogame world has this week lost another prominent figure. It has recently emerged that Rockstar Leeds founder Gordon Hall has passed away at the aged of 51. As of present, no details relating to his cause of death have been revealed.

Hall had been a part of the videogames industry since 1997, when he founded Möbius Entertainment. After producing several ports for the GBA for titles such as Bionicle, American Idol, and Max Payne, Rockstar later acquired Möbius and it become Rockstar Leeds. Rockstar Leeds has assisted the development of major Rockstar titles such as Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, as well as several games within the Grand Theft Auto series.

Martyn Brown, business development at Five Aces Publishing and co-founder of Team17 said: "Gordon was simply brilliant to be around, incredibly motivating and ever positive. "His pursuit of excellence was staggering and he formed a great, trusting bond with those who chose to work (hard) alongside him. As a close friend, he was truly inspirational and socially speaking a real energetic one-off who could endlessly entertain at the drop of a hat, holding everyone in the palm of his hand. Gordon will be very sadly missed."

Our thoughts go out to Gordan Hall's surviving friends and family.

