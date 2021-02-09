LIVE

Forza Horizon 4

The Forza series is about to be released on Steam for the first time

Another Microsoft title is making its way onto the platform.

More and more games from Microsoft have been released on Steam lately, often with a fairly big success like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves. But so far, there hasn't been any Forza titles for Valve's popular platform, but that is about to change next month.

Microsoft and Playground Games have announced that the best Forza game out there, Forza Horizon 4, is coming for Steam on March 9. A trailer has been released, which we suggest you check out, and below the video is list of all available Steam editions of the game.

Standard Edition digital bundle:
• Forza Horizon 4
• Formula Drift Car Pack

Deluxe Edition digital bundle:
• Forza Horizon 4
• Formula Drift Car Pack
• Car Pass
• Best of Bond Car Pack

Ultimate Edition digital bundle:
• Forza Horizon 4
• Formula Drift Car Pack
• Car Pass
• Best of Bond Car Pack
• Welcome Pack
• VIP
• Fortune Island
• Lego Speed Champions

Forza Horizon 4

