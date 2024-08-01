The forthcoming Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal art book will take up a lot of shelf space

HQ

If you're a big fan of Atlus' Persona series, or simply a lover of game art and design, you won't want to be without a copy of this Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal 'Official Design Works' book is the complete compendium of all the material released on Persona 5 and its Royal edition, and will include character artwork, concept sketches, promotional artwork, and much more. As a cherry on top for discerning fans, it also includes an extensive exclusive interview with Shigenori Soejima, lead designer of the Persona series and the upcoming Metaphor: Re Fantazio.

It's not the first Persona 5 artbook (the Phantom Thieves edition already included one) but this will certainly be the most comprehensive, at 544 pages in total. With that thickness, you'll definitely have to make room for it on your bookshelf.

Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal 'Official Design Works' will be released worldwide on November 26th, and can be pre-ordered at major retailers and Amazon now.