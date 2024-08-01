English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 5 Royal

The forthcoming Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal art book will take up a lot of shelf space

The 'Official Design Works' will be 544 pages long and will be released in November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you're a big fan of Atlus' Persona series, or simply a lover of game art and design, you won't want to be without a copy of this Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal 'Official Design Works' book is the complete compendium of all the material released on Persona 5 and its Royal edition, and will include character artwork, concept sketches, promotional artwork, and much more. As a cherry on top for discerning fans, it also includes an extensive exclusive interview with Shigenori Soejima, lead designer of the Persona series and the upcoming Metaphor: Re Fantazio.

It's not the first Persona 5 artbook (the Phantom Thieves edition already included one) but this will certainly be the most comprehensive, at 544 pages in total. With that thickness, you'll definitely have to make room for it on your bookshelf.

Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal 'Official Design Works' will be released worldwide on November 26th, and can be pre-ordered at major retailers and Amazon now.

Persona 5 Royal

Related texts

0
Persona 5 RoyalScore

Persona 5 Royal
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"We can't give anything other than a comprehensive recommendation for both new and returning players alike."



Loading next content