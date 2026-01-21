The former Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser recruited to Hasbro's board of directors

HQ

Last fall, we reported that Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was stepping down after more than six years and would be leaving the company at the end of 2025. To the disappointment of many, he was not succeeded by Bowser Jr., but instead by Devon Pritchard. She recently made her first public appearance, and we hope she will be a successful CEO with many visions for the further development of Nintendo.

So what will Bowser do after his Nintendo retirement? Well, the toy manufacturing and entertainment holding company Hasbro has now announced that they have recruited him (along with The Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón) to their board of directors. Rich Stoddart, Hasbro's chairman, commented on the addition:

"We are delighted to have Doug and Carla join our seasoned and dynamic Board of Directors. Doug and Carla bring extensive leadership experience across consumer brands and franchise management. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Hasbro continues to execute its long-term innovation and growth strategy."

We'll keep our fingers crossed that Bowser uses his contacts to ensure that Baldur's Gate III comes to Switch 2 soon, and we wish him luck in his new role.