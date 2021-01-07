The forgotten Tomb Raider remake by Core Design has popped up

You're watching Advertisements

Back in 2006, a remake of the original Tomb Raider was being worked on by Core Design. The title called Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary and built for the PSP unfortunately never saw the light of day, despite being claimed to be nearly finished. The reason it was scrapped was down to Crystal Dynamics (the developer who created the most recent Tomb Raider games) entering the scene with plans to produce a multi-platform remake of Tomb Raider instead, one called Tomb Raider: Anniversary, you might remember it.

The cancelled Core Design game was rejigged into an Indiana Jones title that also never saw the light of day, making for two projects forgotten in time. At least that was the case up until very recently when a bunch of assets popped up on the Internet Archive, with instructions from Tomb of Ash on how to use them. If we look at what's available, it seems like you can actually play that forgotten version of Tomb Raider by Core Design, although with it being a lost version, there are several missing components (i.e. enemies).

According to PCGamer, the people who published the build have been asking for some time for the rights to publish the lost game, however without success. Due to the title now being a vintage property though, it is exempt to DMCA regulation on the Internet Archive and is free to access, so why not give it a go and take a walk in gaming history.

Take a look at some screenshots of the game below, courtesy of Roli's Tomb Raider Channel on YouTube.

Roli's Tomb Raider Channel

Roli's Tomb Raider Channel

Roli's Tomb Raider Channel