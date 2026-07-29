The Football Association is "deeply concerned" about FIFA's proposal to sell stakes in World Cup

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The Football Association, governing body of football in England, has also expressed their concerns after FIFA announced a plan to create a subsidiary company to sell minority investments in commercial deals with World Cup and other competitions. They sit in a middle ground between the statements sent by UEFA (who rejected the idea, selling football is not for sale) and CONCACAF (the North American body who only complained that the plan was announced without consultation).

The FA (one of the 211 FIFA members) also complained that they didn't know about the plans. "We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached".

Therefore, the FA holds their full opinion until "when the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further." However, they have already hinted that they don't like seem keen to the idea of making World Cup a de facto partially private competition: "Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved".