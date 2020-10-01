The foldable Lenovo PC can be yours - at a $2,500 starting price

You're watching Advertisements

The Thinkpad X1 Fold can now be preordered at Lenovo, with a whooping $2.499 starting price.

It packs a 13.3" QXGA (1536x2048) OLED display, and a i5 CPU. As this is the world's first foldable PC, the keyboard is detachable, making it resemble a large tablet more than a traditional laptop.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold even has its own branded accessories, including headphones and a mouse. It comes in a variety of SKU's, but the biggest version, setting you back $3100, well give you 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 1 TB NVME, but does include the Fold Mini keyboard.