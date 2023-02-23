The Foglands brings gun-slinging VR action this year

Sony promised that it would be showing off five new PS VR2 games as part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, and kicking off this list was none other than a gun-slinging western shooter called The Foglands.

Developed by the indie studio, Well Told Entertainment, as their debut outing, this game will see players navigating a toxic fog that surrounds the underground community they live in. The idea will be to venture into this hazardous fog in the hope of earning rewards, all in the employment of a mysterious stranger.

The story synopsis (as per the PlayStation Blog) is as follows:

"In this world completely coated by a toxic Fog, you're a part of a community forced to live in an underground bunker, called The Hold. Within the community, there are scavengers who maintain the survival of their shelter, called Runners. These Runners are the few who are brave enough to step out into the dangers of the Fog.

"The story picks up as you play as a new Runner on their first mission, which ends in a complete disaster. Afterward, you meet a peculiar fellow who wants to strike a deal. A mysterious character dubbed The Stranger. He promises a slew of boons, rewards, and as many chances as it takes to hunt down a great creature that is directly threatening your home. With your goals aligned, why not strike this deal?"

As for when The Foglands will debut, all we are told is that the game will be coming to PS VR2 sometime in 2023. Otherwise, we can expect further details later in the year.