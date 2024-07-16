The Flying Flipper Superfly GT 42 is a supercar for the water

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Swedish designer Flying Flipper has come out with the Superfly GT 42, a new luxury vehicle that seems to match the desire to both travel fast and in great luxury. The boat is a mix between a yacht and speedboat, with design influences from both.
With a futuristic look, this luxury vehicle slices through the waves with three outboard engines with a combined horsepower of 1,881. It can reach speeds of up to 120km/h, which is pretty impressive.
Of course, this thing is not going to be affordable for 99.9% of the population. It doesn't even have a price tag yet, so you can be sure it's going to be a very, very expensive piece of kit.