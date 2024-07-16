The Flying Flipper Superfly GT 42 is a supercar for the water

HQ

Swedish designer Flying Flipper has come out with the Superfly GT 42, a new luxury vehicle that seems to match the desire to both travel fast and in great luxury. The boat is a mix between a yacht and speedboat, with design influences from both.

With a futuristic look, this luxury vehicle slices through the waves with three outboard engines with a combined horsepower of 1,881. It can reach speeds of up to 120km/h, which is pretty impressive.

Of course, this thing is not going to be affordable for 99.9% of the population. It doesn't even have a price tag yet, so you can be sure it's going to be a very, very expensive piece of kit.

