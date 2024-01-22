The Flight Attendant scrapped after just two seasons

HQ

There will be no more high-flying adventures for Kaley Cuoco and The Flight Attendant, which has been cancelled after just two seasons. Perhaps not surprising given that two years have passed since we last saw the alcoholic flight attendant on TV, but still sad for fans.

According to Cuoco himself, the third season has always been a question mark, and the series, described by the producer as a passion project, seems to have been intended as a short story from the start.

And it's nice that they are allowed to finish on a high note, instead of running the series into the ground with fifty-eleven seasons of mediocre content. The creative force behind the show, Steve Yockey, said the following about the cancellation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

"The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

Did you watch The Flight Attendant and does it make sense that it only got two seasons?