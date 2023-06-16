Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Flash

The Flash's weird VFX are meant to look that way, apparently

People may look weird when exposed to Speed Force.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Flash's director and producer have defended the film's visual effects, which have fallen under some fire for looking weird. Some believe this is due to the CGI simply being not up to scratch, but apparently according to Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the director and producer of the film, it's meant to look that way.

In the movie "the idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash," said Andy. "Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended."

This is a decent explanation of why some people in the movie may look a little uncanny, but the discourse around the film's visuals isn't likely to be put to a stop there, as no matter what the director may say, some will find the CGI unappealing.

Have you seen The Flash yet? If you're wondering whether it's worth the watch, check out our review here.

Thanks, Gizmodo.

The Flash

Related texts

0
The Flash

The Flash
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Director Andy Muschietti hits the mark, because The Flash is pure popcorn entertainment of the almost nostalgic variety.



Loading next content