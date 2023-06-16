The Flash's weird VFX are meant to look that way, apparently

HQ

The Flash's director and producer have defended the film's visual effects, which have fallen under some fire for looking weird. Some believe this is due to the CGI simply being not up to scratch, but apparently according to Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the director and producer of the film, it's meant to look that way.

In the movie "the idea, of course, is...we are in the perspective of the Flash," said Andy. "Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this 'waterworld' which is basically being in Barry's POV. It was part of the design so if it looks a little weird to you that was intended."

This is a decent explanation of why some people in the movie may look a little uncanny, but the discourse around the film's visuals isn't likely to be put to a stop there, as no matter what the director may say, some will find the CGI unappealing.

Have you seen The Flash yet? If you're wondering whether it's worth the watch, check out our review here.

Thanks, Gizmodo.