The Flash's Sasha Calle gives Supergirl advice to Milly Alcock

While there's a lot of excitement around the new DCU, there have been some casualties with James Gunn swapping in new actors for existing roles. Sasha Calle, the actress for Supergirl in The Flash, only got one shot at the character, and has since been replaced by Milly Alcock.

Speaking to IndieWire, Calle was asked to give some advice as she passes down the Supergirl torch. She had the following to say:

"Have so much fun. You look so badass, I love that. Fucking kill it. Have fun."

Underneath the video, fans acknowledge that there's clearly mixed emotions coming from Calle, who starred as Supergirl just last year. There are also calls for her to get another chance at the role, which hopefully could happen down the line.