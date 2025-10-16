The Flash's director fires back at critics

HQ

When The Flash premiered a couple of years back it faced some harsh criticism. Not only from moviegoers but from reviewers as well, not to mention the storm of negativity that by this time was associated with Ezra Miller, the film's lead actor. And even though more than three years have passed, the general opinion has not really improved.

The film's director however still thinks highly of what he and the team accomplished with The Flash. And in a new interview, Andy Muschietti not only defends the movie, but also goes off - blaming many of the naysayers who posted "shit" online saying:

"We're very proud of it. I think it's a good movie. A lot of people did not see it. But you know how things are these days — people don't see things, but they like to talk s*** about it, and they like to jump on bandwagons. They don't really know. People are angry for reasons that are unrelated to these things"

Do you agree with what Muschietti says? And what are your thoughts on The Flash?