The Flash's Cyborg cameo has been reportedly written-out of the movie

Recently, we reported on the news that Ray Fisher (the actor who portrays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe) "will not participate" in any movie associated with DC Films boss Walter Hamada. This development came after a profile on Hamada was produced by The New York Times, leading Fisher to take to social media to voice his opinion.

Building on from this, a new report from The Wrap claims that Fisher's Cyborg cameo has been completely written-out of the upcoming Flash movie, and that the character of Cyborg is also not being recast.

Following this article, Fisher has taken to social media to bring further light to the claims, stating "I did not publicly step down from anything." Fisher also mentioned that his team "are still in deep conversation with @WarnerMedia regarding all these matters and—Flash or no Flash—we fully intend to see this through."

Whatever happens regarding the Flash movie, there is still many other issues still to resolve on this matter, and considering Warner Media has both re-signed Hamada to the DC Films boss role until 2023 (as reported in The Wrap article), yet also seem un-inclined to recast or remove Fisher from the role - conflict will likely resume for the time being.