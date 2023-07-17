Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Flash

The Flash will end its box office run as a worse disaster than Green Lantern

It's a bigger failure than DC could have ever expected.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As it stands, The Flash is set to end its theatrical run with a lower domestic box office pull than Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern. The 2011 movie's box office in the US sits at $116 million, while currently The Flash has around ten million less than that.

Considering Green Lantern is believed to be one of the biggest flops of all-time, this isn't good news for The Flash and DC as a whole. Even while Ezra Miller's latest film has won over some critics, and scored hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, it is not enough to turn a profit or break even.

We've already reported on The Flash being a flop, and it seems there are more than a few reasons as to why moviegoers haven't flocked to see it. Perhaps having a leading actor with active criminal charges pressed against them during the time of release wasn't such a good idea, but I'm no marketing executive. Now, for DC it seems all hopes lie on Superman: Legacy.

Thanks, MovieWeb.

The Flash

Related texts



Loading next content