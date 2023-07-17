The Flash will end its box office run as a worse disaster than Green Lantern

HQ

As it stands, The Flash is set to end its theatrical run with a lower domestic box office pull than Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern. The 2011 movie's box office in the US sits at $116 million, while currently The Flash has around ten million less than that.

Considering Green Lantern is believed to be one of the biggest flops of all-time, this isn't good news for The Flash and DC as a whole. Even while Ezra Miller's latest film has won over some critics, and scored hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, it is not enough to turn a profit or break even.

We've already reported on The Flash being a flop, and it seems there are more than a few reasons as to why moviegoers haven't flocked to see it. Perhaps having a leading actor with active criminal charges pressed against them during the time of release wasn't such a good idea, but I'm no marketing executive. Now, for DC it seems all hopes lie on Superman: Legacy.

Thanks, MovieWeb.