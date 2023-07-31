The Flash, the biggest superhero flop in cinema history, is now available to stream at home

HQ

If you were one of the many people who chose to completely ignore The Flash in cinemas, you now have the chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of your sofa, if you so wish. The latest in the series of DCU films is available to buy or rent from a number of digital platforms, including Google Play, Prime Video and more. The number of weeks The Flash spent in cinemas wasn't very many, and it's likely that Warner Bros has rushed it out a little earlier than planned on VOD in the hope of quickly recouping some of its monstrous budget, thus alleviating the flop a little.

