Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Flash, the biggest superhero flop in cinema history, is now available to stream at home

Let's hope the CGI is at least partly improved for the home release.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you were one of the many people who chose to completely ignore The Flash in cinemas, you now have the chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of your sofa, if you so wish. The latest in the series of DCU films is available to buy or rent from a number of digital platforms, including Google Play, Prime Video and more. The number of weeks The Flash spent in cinemas wasn't very many, and it's likely that Warner Bros has rushed it out a little earlier than planned on VOD in the hope of quickly recouping some of its monstrous budget, thus alleviating the flop a little.

Are you going to rent or buy The Flash digitally, now that it is available to watch from home?

The Flash, the biggest superhero flop in cinema history, is now available to stream at home


Loading next content