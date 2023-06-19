The Flash opens to a disappointing weekend at the box office

HQ

Even with celebrity endorsements from Stephen King, Ed Boon, and plenty others, alongside keeping the controversial Ezra Miller to one side until the premiere, it seems The Flash couldn't steer clear of the DC box office curse.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Flash has managed an opening of $139 million globally in its first weekend. This is a lot of money, but it's not enough to make the film's budget back. Speculation points to the speedster flick needing to make around half a billion to bring back a profit.

The film was predicted to earn between $160 and $170 million dollars in its opening weekend, but it has fallen short of that figure. There are plenty of reasons why The Flash might not have hit the mark, but it has had a worse opening than Black Adam, which was seen as a major flop.

