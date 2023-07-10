The Flash is the biggest superhero flop in cinema history

HQ

Things are really not going well for DC and their sprawling universe of superhero films. As we all know, The Flash hasn't exactly set cinemas around the world on fire, in fact the opposite has happened. The premiere was lukewarm and after spending three weeks in cinemas, The Flash is officially the biggest superhero blockbuster flop in film history. An honour it steals from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and at the time of writing it looks like Ezra and his friends will cost Warner Bros. nearly two million dollars in pure losses, as Koimoi reports. Certainly not a small amount of money.

Not even the widely panned Wonder Woman 1984, released during the height of the pandemic, did as badly as The Flash has done, and this paints a dark picture of the future for DC and their universe of superheroes. In short, Blue Beetle and the Aquaman sequel premiering later this year have the odds stacked against them and both Gunn and Safran have a lot of work to do to salvage the situation.

Have you seen The Flash and why do you think audiences are deserting DC?