Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Flash

The Flash is getting a massive coffee table book

The Flash: The Official Visual Companion seems to offer everything a DC fan could ever ask for, and then some.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Flash is a very important movie for DC as it starts the rebooting process for the new universe, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. We fully expect the upcoming two weeks to be all about The Flash, with the character showing up pretty much everywhere. Like in bookstores.

DC has now announced The Flash: The Official Visual Companion: The Scarlet Speedster from Page to Screen, and behind the long title is a comprehensive look on pretty much everything regarding the movie. This includes "stunning images, behind-the-scenes stories, and interviews", and it can already be pre-ordered from resellers like Amazon.

The book will be yours for $34.99 and it will be released on June 16, which means two days after the movie has premiered (June 14). We assume this is to avoid spoilers about secrets we haven't heard about yet.

The Flash

Related texts



Loading next content