The Flash is getting a massive coffee table book

The Flash is a very important movie for DC as it starts the rebooting process for the new universe, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. We fully expect the upcoming two weeks to be all about The Flash, with the character showing up pretty much everywhere. Like in bookstores.

DC has now announced The Flash: The Official Visual Companion: The Scarlet Speedster from Page to Screen, and behind the long title is a comprehensive look on pretty much everything regarding the movie. This includes "stunning images, behind-the-scenes stories, and interviews", and it can already be pre-ordered from resellers like Amazon.

The book will be yours for $34.99 and it will be released on June 16, which means two days after the movie has premiered (June 14). We assume this is to avoid spoilers about secrets we haven't heard about yet.