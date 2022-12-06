The Flash is coming earlier than expected

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC has announced that Ezra Miller's The Flash will now be coming earlier than expected. As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has received a slight change to its release schedule, and will now be debuting on June 16, 2023, a week earlier than its prior June 23, 2023 premiere date.

The exact reason for the release date change is likely to put a little bit of distance between itself and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will land in cinemas on June 30, 2023.

Will you be catching the DC Extended Universe movie when it lands in cinemas?