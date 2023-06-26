The Flash has one of the worst second weekends at the box office

HQ

The Flash has scored a sum of $15.3 million in the U.S. over its second weekend, marking a 73% drop from its opening.

It seems that not even hiding Ezra Miller from the film's press tour could save the movie's reputation, as despite critical and audience reviews remaining mostly positive The Flash has had a worse box office decline than Black Adam and even Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In fact, The Flash's box office decline is only bested by Morbius.

Both of these aforementioned DC movies were big losses for Warner Bros. which means that now all hopes lie on James Gunn and Peter Safran to kickstart the DCU into something that gets people in theatres once more.

