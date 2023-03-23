The Flash gets PG-13 rating for raunchy nude scenes

HQ

Parents of the world be warned, The Flash is not for young audiences. Well that is if the Motion Picture Association of America's take on the film is anything to go by.

Because, as The Direct has reported, The Flash has been rated and comes in at the slightly more mature rating of PG-13, all because of some "partial nudity" moments and the typical violence and action.

The rating states: "Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity."

It should be said that this isn't the first DC movie to get a PG-13 rating as Suicide Squad (the notoriously loathed one) also clocked in at the same rating, with the more well-loved The Suicide Squad being rated R for its far more graphic and mature theme.

As for what these saucy nude scenes will be, we'll just have to find out when The Flash arrives in cinemas on June 16.