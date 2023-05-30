The Flash director said to be involved in next Batman movie

HQ

These are busy days for The Flash director Andy Muschietti. Not only is he in the midst of one of Warner Bros' biggest premieres, but now there are rumors that he is also connected to the next big Batman movie.

It was during an interview with Narcity Canada that Muschietti was asked about Batman: The Brave and The Bold, and what he would do if he got to direct his own movie starring the Dark Knight. The answer he gave was interesting to say the least....

Oh...I don't think I can talk to that...yet.

So what does this cryptic statement mean, could it be that Muschietti's next project as a director is actually Batman: The Brave and The Bold? Logically, it definitely feels like a possibility, especially if we look at how incredibly positive the early impressions and general buzz around The Flash have been. It's clear as day that Warner and DC want to continue to benefit from such a talent.

Do you think Muschietti is the right person to handle Batman for the DCU (not to be confused with Matt Reeves' separate The Batman)?