The Flash director reveals why the movie failed

Sometimes, even the biggest budgets and most iconic characters can't guarantee a hit. In a recent interview with Radio TU, director Andy Muschietti shared his thoughts on why The Flash stumbled at the box office, attributing its failure to a lack of broad audience appeal. He highlighted disinterest in the character, particularly among female viewers, as a major obstacle to its success. With a $200 million budget, the film needed to attract audiences from all demographics—a standard it failed to meet. While others point to issues like Ezra Miller's controversies, superhero fatigue, or poor visual effects, Muschietti's comments have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the struggles of DC's cinematic universe. As the director gears up for new projects like The Brave and the Bold and IT: Welcome to Derry, one question lingers: was The Flash doomed from the start, or could it have been saved with a different approach?

