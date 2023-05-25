The Flash director reveals a surprising cameo to say the least

HQ

Please note that this text contains a major spoiler. for the new DCU film The Flash and you read on at your own risk. So with that warning out of the way, let's jump right into this surprising and downright shocking cameo.

Judging by the clips and trailers that have been released of Andy Muschietti's superhero film, many of us have come to understand that it's hiding a secret or two. But what no one could have guessed was that Nicolas Cage himself makes an appearance as a version of Superman in it.

As some of you may know, he was cast as Superman in the 90s in Tim Burton's Superman Lives, a film that for many reasons never got off the ground. Cage, who was intended for the lead role, also never got the chance to shoot any scenes, but there are a handful of short clips of him testing out his costume, and it's absolutely magical.

It was in a recent interview with Esquire that Muschietti confirmed that Nicolas Cage would appear as Superman in his film, but he does keep the exact circumstances under wraps, thankfully. Pretty crazy if we do say so ourselves and suddenly we're even more eager to experience The Flash and see all the madness play out before our eyes.

What do you think of this surprising cameo?