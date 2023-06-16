Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Flash

The Flash director confirmed to be making Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Apparently he was hand-picked by James Gunn for the role.

HQ

Andy Muschietti, the director behind The Flash, has been confirmed to be the director for the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

According to Variety, Muschietti was hand-picked by James Gunn and Peter Safran to take Batman in this new direction once they'd seen The Flash. "We saw 'The Flash'; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," they said.

Previously we reported on the rumour that Muschietti was being considered as the director for the upcoming movie, but now it has been confirmed, what do you think of this decision? Also, not to worry Robert Pattinson fans, as Matt Reeves' The Batman universe will continue to exist as its own thing.

The Flash

MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Director Andy Muschietti hits the mark, because The Flash is pure popcorn entertainment of the almost nostalgic variety.



