The Flash director confirmed to be making Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Andy Muschietti, the director behind The Flash, has been confirmed to be the director for the upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold.

According to Variety, Muschietti was hand-picked by James Gunn and Peter Safran to take Batman in this new direction once they'd seen The Flash. "We saw 'The Flash'; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," they said.

Previously we reported on the rumour that Muschietti was being considered as the director for the upcoming movie, but now it has been confirmed, what do you think of this decision? Also, not to worry Robert Pattinson fans, as Matt Reeves' The Batman universe will continue to exist as its own thing.